|
|
RUSCIO, JR., DOMENIC A.
47, of Cranston, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Warwick, he was a son of Linda (Pratt) Ruscio and the late Domenic A. Ruscio, Sr. He is also survived by his wife Donna (Veader) Ruscio; dear siblings, Brenda A. Ruscio and Andrew K. Ruscio; loving nieces and nephews, Nicholas and Justin Okerholm, Luka and Mathilda Ruscio.
Domenic worked for his family business, Brando Tool Company for many years before going on to start his own business, D. Ruscio Landscaping.
His funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2020