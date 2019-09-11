Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Domenic Adessi Obituary
ADESSI, DOMENIC
99 of Simmonsville Avenue, Johnston passed away September 9, 2019. He was the husband of the late Antonetta (Lupo) Adessi.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward and Annunziata (Campanatico) Adessi.
Domenic was a painter for many years before retiring.
He was the father of Donald Adessi and his wife Cheryl and the late Lucille Woods; grandfather of Cameron Adessi, Melissa Davis and Dale Woods; great-grandfather of 7 and great-great-grandfather to several. He was also the brother of Rose Gasbarro, and the late Vincent, John and Alfred Adessi and Filomena Macari and companion of the late Christina Labbe.
His funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a service in the funeral home at 10:00 am. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Domenic's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital, . romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
