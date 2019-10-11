|
|
CANNA, DOMENIC C.
94, lifelong resident of Bristol, RI, passed away October 7, 2019 at RI Hospital. Dom was predeceased by his beloved wife Yolanda (Soldano), his younger brother Louis, Jr., and his son Richard D. Canna (Ellen). He is survived by 3 children: Janet Beauvais (widow of Richard), Sandra Brooder (Wayne), and Robert Canna (Jennifer). He was adored by his 10 grandchildren: the late Richard Beauvais, III, Sherri Andrews, Matthew Beauvais, Brian Beauvais, Holly Aucoin, Dawn Fish, Rebecca Brooder, Sandra Dalton, Derek Canna, and Melanie Canna. Domenic was blessed with 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dom earned a Business degree in Economics at Brown University where he participated in the Navy ROTC. Domenic retired after a 40 year career as Senior Agent for Allstate Insurance Co. "Sparky" led a full and active life and travelled extensively with his wife and family. Dom was active in his community. Dom was a dog lover and an avid outdoorsman. A parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, he was devoted to family, faith, lifelong friends, and all things Italian.
Calling hours are at Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood St., Bristol, on Monday October 14 from 4-7 pm. The funeral will be Tuesday October 15 beginning with visitation at 9 am at Sansone Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State St., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery on Chestnut St. in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Bristol Animal Shelter, 11 Broad Common Road, Unit 55, Bristol, RI 02809 or online at www.friendsofthebristolanimalshelter.org
For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 11, 2019