Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
927 Atwood Avenue
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
Domenic "Chipy" Cianci Jr.

Domenic "Chipy" Cianci Jr. Obituary
CIANCI, JR., DOMENIC "CHIPY"
63, of Plainfield Pike, Scituate passed away January 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 42 years to Debra (Squillace) Cianci.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Domenic and Catherine (Campopiano) Cianci.
Chipy was a truck driver for many years. He also enjoyed building and riding motorcycles.
He was the brother of Catherine Mazzoni and Donna Cabral and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will be held at a late date. VISITATION FRIDAY 4-8 PM. Please omit flowers. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
