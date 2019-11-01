|
FERRI, DOMENIC
100, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elena Ferri; loving mother of Steven Ferri and wife Jane and cherished grandchildren, Alex and Gabriella.
Visitation Saturday 9:30-10:30am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. For complete obituary: marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2019