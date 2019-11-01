Home

POWERED BY

Services
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenic Ferri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenic Ferri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenic Ferri Obituary
FERRI, DOMENIC
100, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elena Ferri; loving mother of Steven Ferri and wife Jane and cherished grandchildren, Alex and Gabriella.
Visitation Saturday 9:30-10:30am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. For complete obituary: marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domenic's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -