GIUSTI JR., DOMENIC
Age 79, passed away on May 31, after suffering injuries related to a motor vehicle crash in which he was the victim. If the measure of a good life is the love of family and friends then Domenic's was well-lived. Domenic loved to take care of others. From driving his siblings to doctor's appointments, to getting his grandkids off the bus every Monday and Wednesday, Domenic was there. He charmed everyone he met with stories of his family, knowledge of all things sports, and adventures of a time when he was known as "Red". Domenic was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He leaves behind his adored wife of 55 years, Irene (Rossi). He was endlessly proud of his son, Domenic and his wife Catherine, along with his three grandchildren: Andrew, Luke, and Charlotte. He carried all of their pictures everywhere, right next to his heart. Domenic was preceded in death by his parents, Domenico and Saveria (Catalano) Giusti, and his siblings Katherine Chiaverini, Joseph Giusti, Costantino Giusti, Rocco Giusti and Mario Giusti. He leaves his siblings Anna DelGreco, Frank Giusti, Marie Conti, and Anthony Giusti, as well as many loved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. To honor his memory, make a gravy, have dinner with your family and play your lucky number. A ceremony honoring his life will be celebrated Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Church, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Please omit flowers. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 3 to Jul. 16, 2020.