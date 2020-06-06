MAINELLI, DOMENIC J.
94, of Narragansett, passed away on June 2, 2020 from age-related medical conditions while wintering near his son in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was the husband of the late Rita Pantalone Mainelli. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Michael and Concetta (Ferrante) Mainelli. An accomplished civil engineer, Domenic received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rhode Island and his Master of Science degree from Harvard. He worked as chief engineer and estimator for the M.A. Gammino Construction Company and served as the construction engineer for the completion of the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence. He worked on Interstate 95 and 195 through Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. He also served as general manager of the Providence Water Supply Board, a member of the Providence Building Board of Review, and a construction engineer with the Gilbane Building Company and Aetna Bridge Company. He was also the Chief of Special Projects with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. He proudly served in the US Army and was a World War II veteran. The Providence Engineering Society awarded Domenic the Freeman Award in 2005 for his "outstanding lifetime achievements and contributions to the engineering profession in the State of Rhode Island." He was presented with the Dean's Award from the College of Engineering at the University of Rhode Island in 2017. He was a strong supporter of URI throughout his lifetime. Domenic was a lifelong musician and performer. A past president of the Players in Providence, he was also a member of the Barrington Players, the Providence Federation of Musicians, a clarinetist and vocalist in the Jazz Strollers of Wakefield, and a clarinetist in the Wakefield Civic Concert Band. He is survived by his son Michael and his wife Laura of Lake Mary, Florida; daughter Lorraine of Wales, UK; daughter Dr. Jean Greos and her husband Dr. Leon Greos of Greenwood Village, CO; and son Thomas and his wife Kari of St. Petersburg, FL; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. His sisters Jean Metayer of Darien, CT and Anna Picozzi of Narragansett, RI also survive him. Due to COVID restrictions there will be a private burial with a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life when appropriate. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to University of Rhode Island College of Engineering and The Players of Providence. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.