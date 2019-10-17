|
LAPATI, DOMENIC "TOMMY" M.
92, of Providence, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Briarcliffe Manor, Johnston. He was the beloved husband of Adelina "Lena" M. (Santopietro) Lapati. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Martino and Falvia (Colletti) Lapati.
Domenic worked alongside his father Martino at the family business, Quality Laundry. He then went on to work as a manager for State Office Supply Furniture before retiring.
Domenic was predeceased by his siblings, Albert Lapati, John Lapati and Elena Lapati. He is survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Thomas Church, Providence. VISITING HOURS will be held on SATURDAY MORNING from 8:00 - 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Thomas Church Food Pantry, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence, RI 02909. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 17, 2019