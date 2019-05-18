|
MONTEFUSCO, DOMENIC M.
92, formerly of Coventry passed May 16, 2019. He was the husband of Josephine "Jaye" (Castriotta) Montefusco; son of the late Giuseppe and Annunziata (Squillante) Montefusco and brother of Adeline DiRocco, Nancy Giordano and the late Ralph, Peter, Antonio, Joseph and Florence Montefusco, Antonietta Marques, Phyllis D'Attilio and Carol Golato. Visitation and funeral will be Monday at 8:30 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Ave., Providence, followed by a Mass at 10:00 am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Special Olympics of RI. Full obituary, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 18, 2019