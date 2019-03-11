Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
Pawtucket Avenue
Rumford, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenic Rendine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenic Rendine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Domenic Rendine Obituary
Rendine, Domenic
Domenic A. Rendine of Rumford passed into eternal life on March 9, 2019. He was the husband of the late Norma (Dooley) Rendine.
Mr. Rendine was born in Providence, the son of the late Alfred and Edith (Dennish) Rendine. He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran of WWII.
Mr. Rendine was a graduate of Lasalle Academy, Providence, and the Oxford Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. He was an insurance claims manager for Allstate insurance for many yars.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa A. Rose of Rumford and her husband Scott and his son Domenic A. Rendine Jr. of Rumford and his wife Bonnie. Mr. Rendine is also survived by his grandchildren; Alyssa, Alexander, Daniel, Emily, and Matthew. He was the brother of the late Alfred Rendinee, Beatrice Randall and Marie Fressilli.
The funeral for Domenic will be Thursday at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford at 10:00 am. His burial with full Military Honors will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. The calling hours for Domenic will be Wednesday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Download Now