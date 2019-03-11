|
Rendine, Domenic
Domenic A. Rendine of Rumford passed into eternal life on March 9, 2019. He was the husband of the late Norma (Dooley) Rendine.
Mr. Rendine was born in Providence, the son of the late Alfred and Edith (Dennish) Rendine. He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran of WWII.
Mr. Rendine was a graduate of Lasalle Academy, Providence, and the Oxford Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. He was an insurance claims manager for Allstate insurance for many yars.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa A. Rose of Rumford and her husband Scott and his son Domenic A. Rendine Jr. of Rumford and his wife Bonnie. Mr. Rendine is also survived by his grandchildren; Alyssa, Alexander, Daniel, Emily, and Matthew. He was the brother of the late Alfred Rendinee, Beatrice Randall and Marie Fressilli.
The funeral for Domenic will be Thursday at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford at 10:00 am. His burial with full Military Honors will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. The calling hours for Domenic will be Wednesday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019