PALMISCIANO, DOMENICA M. "MAGGIE" (RICCI)
93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston, RI on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincenzo Palmisciano.
Born in Scapoli, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Adelina (Greico) Ricci. She came to this country in 1956 settling first in Chicago, IL, and then finally to Providence in 1960.
She is survived by her loving children, Nicola Palmisciano (Sandra), Louis Palmisciano, Vincent Palmisciano (Diane), Amelio Palmisciano (Michele), Marilyn Cavanaugh, a sister Nilda Ricci (Scapoli, Italy), and predeceased by her daughter Phyllis Renzi and sister Ida Difonzo. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Nicola, Adam, Louis, Vincent, Lauren, Rachel, Daniel, Brandon, Christina and Thomas, and many great-grandchildren.
Domenica (Maggie) also leaves behind her Cherry Hill Manor family who provided her with friendship, care, respect, and love over these past years. The Palmisciano family deeply appreciates the professionalism of the staff, the kindness of the volunteers and the dedication of the nurses, CNAs that have come and gone, the physical therapists that kept her active and engaged, the entertainers and the activities staff who kept her busy and smiling and the many friends she came to love. Our appreciation extends to the many wonderful people who touched, hugged and kissed her at every opportunity; they made her feel special, loved and important and for that we are so grateful. Lastly, we thank the Cherry Hill Manor family for being accommodating, kind and patient with our many visits, interruptions, and requests over the years. We too felt part of your family.
Donations can be made to: Cherry Hill Manor - C/O Activities.
Her funeral and entombment will be private at St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.