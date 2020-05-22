|
|
TARTAGLIA, DOMENICA
(Muccio), 88, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late William H. Tartaglia, and a daughter of the late Ernest and Anna (Splendorio) Muccio. She was the beloved mother of Louisa A. Casavant and Anna A. Testa. She is also survived by five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Luigi, Giussippi, Adelchi "Dino" Muccio, and Rosa Piccolino.
Her funeral will be private. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2020