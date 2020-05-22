Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Domenica Tartaglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenica Tartaglia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenica Tartaglia Obituary
TARTAGLIA, DOMENICA
(Muccio), 88, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late William H. Tartaglia, and a daughter of the late Ernest and Anna (Splendorio) Muccio. She was the beloved mother of Louisa A. Casavant and Anna A. Testa. She is also survived by five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Luigi, Giussippi, Adelchi "Dino" Muccio, and Rosa Piccolino.
Her funeral will be private. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domenica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -