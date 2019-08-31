Home

Domenick D'Arcangelo

Domenick D'Arcangelo Obituary
D'ARCANGELO, DOMENICK
95, passed away at the beautiful Rhode Island Veterans Home on Monday, August 27, 2019. He was the son of Michele and Maria (Tosches) D'Arcangelo originally from Casalnuovo Monterotaro, Foggia, Italy. Domenick had 9 siblings born and raised in Milford, Massachusetts and he was the last to pass away. He is survived by his daughters Carolann D'Arcangelo and Elizabeth D'Arcangelo Motta, her husband Stephen Shaw, granddaughter Julie Taylor, her husband Luke Taylor, and their children Jack and Eli.
Domenick served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. Subsequently, he attended Missouri State University where he studied journalism and worked in the newspaper business until his retirement from the Providence Journal in 1989. He loved poker, Charles Dickens, and ice cream. He also had a profound respect for nature and wildlife, a sentiment he passed on to his children.
Domenick will be interred at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter in a private ceremony. For messages of condolence please visit
www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
