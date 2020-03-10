|
|
DelVECCHIO, DOMENICK J.
94, passed away March 7, 2020. He was husband of the late Dorothy L. (Swanlund) DelVecchio. He was survived by his children; Ellen Ghering (John), Thomas DelVecchio, Dianne Preble (Richard), Gary DelVecchio (Peggy), Jeannette DelVecchio (Christopher), James DelVecchio (Suzanne) and Ronald DelVecchio (Pamela), 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was the father of the late David DelVecchio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 12th at 11:00am at St. Francis de Sales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hours: Wednesday, March 11th 4-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020