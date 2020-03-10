Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
School St
North Kingstown, RI
View Map

Domenick J. DelVecchio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenick J. DelVecchio Obituary
DelVECCHIO, DOMENICK J.
94, passed away March 7, 2020. He was husband of the late Dorothy L. (Swanlund) DelVecchio. He was survived by his children; Ellen Ghering (John), Thomas DelVecchio, Dianne Preble (Richard), Gary DelVecchio (Peggy), Jeannette DelVecchio (Christopher), James DelVecchio (Suzanne) and Ronald DelVecchio (Pamela), 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was the father of the late David DelVecchio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 12th at 11:00am at St. Francis de Sales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hours: Wednesday, March 11th 4-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domenick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -