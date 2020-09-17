1/1
Domenico A. "Domenic" Tortolano
1946 - 2020
TORTOLANO, DOMENICO "Domenic" A.
74, passed away September 12, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Sarah "Sally" A. (Titherington) Tortolano. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Deana Filippelli (Louis), Lori Edwards (Susan), Brian Tortolano (Aimee), his sister Sandra DiChiaro and seven grandchildren. His funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. VISITATION Friday from 4-7 p.m. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing will be observed. For complete obituary visit WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
SEP
19
Funeral
08:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
