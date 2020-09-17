TORTOLANO, DOMENICO "Domenic" A.
74, passed away September 12, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Sarah "Sally" A. (Titherington) Tortolano. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Deana Filippelli (Louis), Lori Edwards (Susan), Brian Tortolano (Aimee), his sister Sandra DiChiaro and seven grandchildren. His funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. VISITATION Friday from 4-7 p.m. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing will be observed. For complete obituary visit WoodlawnGattone.com