Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Domenico's life story with friends and family

Share Domenico's life story with friends and family



71, of Providence, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda (McQueen) Veltri. They were happily married for 48 years.

Born in Belmonte Calabria, Italy, he was the son of Theresa (Martiniano) Veltri and the late Giovanni Veltri.

Domenico was a loving and devoted father and always worked hard to support his family, making sure that they always had what they needed. He had an enormous heart, giving personality, and was always willing to offer help. He loved cooking, sharing the food he made, summer weather and planting a huge garden every year. Friends, and Friends of friends, would come into the yard every spring to get vegetable plants Domenico started from seeds. Domenico also enjoyed making wine, limoncello, sausage and soppressata. He was an avid bocce player and active member of the St. Anthony's Society, Santa Maria DiPrata, and East Natick Vets Bocce Club. Domenico was a former employee at B.A. Ballou Company for 35 years.

He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends, but never forgotten. But his love will continue to shine through their eyes and how they care for one another.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Giovanni Veltri and his wife Carol, Gina Veltri and Domenico J. Veltri. He is also survived by a sister, Frances Magnone and a brother, Joseph Veltri. His funeral will be held Friday, November 6th at 9am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7pm.

VELTRI, DOMENICO71, of Providence, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda (McQueen) Veltri. They were happily married for 48 years.Born in Belmonte Calabria, Italy, he was the son of Theresa (Martiniano) Veltri and the late Giovanni Veltri.Domenico was a loving and devoted father and always worked hard to support his family, making sure that they always had what they needed. He had an enormous heart, giving personality, and was always willing to offer help. He loved cooking, sharing the food he made, summer weather and planting a huge garden every year. Friends, and Friends of friends, would come into the yard every spring to get vegetable plants Domenico started from seeds. Domenico also enjoyed making wine, limoncello, sausage and soppressata. He was an avid bocce player and active member of the St. Anthony's Society, Santa Maria DiPrata, and East Natick Vets Bocce Club. Domenico was a former employee at B.A. Ballou Company for 35 years.He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends, but never forgotten. But his love will continue to shine through their eyes and how they care for one another.Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Giovanni Veltri and his wife Carol, Gina Veltri and Domenico J. Veltri. He is also survived by a sister, Frances Magnone and a brother, Joseph Veltri. His funeral will be held Friday, November 6th at 9am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7pm. marianiandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store