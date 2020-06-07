Berardi, Dominick J.

Dominick J. Berardi, age 99, of South Attleboro, Massachusetts died June 1, 2020. Dominick was the husband of the late Helen (Pietrowski) Berardi.

Dominick was born in West Warwick, RI, the son of the late Michele and Nicolina (Tartaglione) Berardi. He was a graduate of Pawtucket High School and the University of Rhode Island.

Dom is survived by his son, Michael Berardi and his wife Jane of Bethesda, Maryland and his granddaughters Olivia and Sophia Berardi, and Alexandra G. Corrado. Dom leaves his dear companion of many years, Virginia Rives. He was predeceased by his daughter, Susan Berardi Garfunkel, and son, John Berardi.

Dom was the brother of the late Elisa Berardi, Virginia DiCarlo, Jean Argue, Angelina Meharg, Matilda Berardi, and Josephine Annon.

Dominick served in the Army Air Transport Command (1942-1946) in the Pacific Theater, stationed in Guam.

Dom and his partner owned and operated the former Narragansett Wire Company for many years. He had been an active member of the Wannamoisett Country Club, the former To Kalon Club and the University Club. As a proud Italian American, he enjoyed sharing family history and traditional Italian recipes with the younger generation. His family and friends were all too familiar with Dom's wit, sense of humor, and love of his family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial services will be private, in the family plot at the historical Newell Cemetery, in South Attleboro. Donations in his honor, may be made to the Sisters of the Poor, Pawtucket, R.I.



