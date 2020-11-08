1/1
Dominick J. Passaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PASSARO, DOMINICK J.
It is with saddened hearts that the family of Dominick J. Passaro announces his death on November 4, 2020.
Dom's smile will be etched in the memories of those who knew him, along with his boundless energy, his kindness and most of all his deep love of family.
Dom grew up on Long Island and after serving his country in the Korean War, began his career in Finance. While residing and employed on Long Island, Dom dedicated himself to many civic activities and associations. His interest in Finance gradually turned to that of Precious Metals, which brought him to RI. Dom was well known and respected within the Precious Metals community. He was a long-time employee of Technic Inc. in Cranston. Dom was an active member of the International Precious Metals Institute, where he also served on the Board of Directors and as past president. Dom's true passion for the game of golf brought him to Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln where he could be found chasing that ever elusive hole in one and also served as past Treasurer and member of the Board of Governors.
More than anything, Dom embraced his family with endless love and devotion. Dom is survived by his wife, Marilyn. His 6 children; Glenn Hauswirth (Patricia), Gerard Passaro (Marjory), Karen Moore, Geralyn Passaro, James Hauswirth, Beth Aubin (Daniel). He is also survived by his adored thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, November 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 at Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Funeral and Burial will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Dom's memory may be made to The Fisher House Foundation.
His was a life full of kindness, abundant energy and love. We will miss him dearly.
Face masks and social distancing will be observed at the visitation and Mass.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved