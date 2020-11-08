PASSARO, DOMINICK J.
It is with saddened hearts that the family of Dominick J. Passaro announces his death on November 4, 2020.
Dom's smile will be etched in the memories of those who knew him, along with his boundless energy, his kindness and most of all his deep love of family.
Dom grew up on Long Island and after serving his country in the Korean War, began his career in Finance. While residing and employed on Long Island, Dom dedicated himself to many civic activities and associations. His interest in Finance gradually turned to that of Precious Metals, which brought him to RI. Dom was well known and respected within the Precious Metals community. He was a long-time employee of Technic Inc. in Cranston. Dom was an active member of the International Precious Metals Institute, where he also served on the Board of Directors and as past president. Dom's true passion for the game of golf brought him to Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln where he could be found chasing that ever elusive hole in one and also served as past Treasurer and member of the Board of Governors.
More than anything, Dom embraced his family with endless love and devotion. Dom is survived by his wife, Marilyn. His 6 children; Glenn Hauswirth (Patricia), Gerard Passaro (Marjory), Karen Moore, Geralyn Passaro, James Hauswirth, Beth Aubin (Daniel). He is also survived by his adored thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, November 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 at Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Funeral and Burial will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Dom's memory may be made to The Fisher House Foundation.
His was a life full of kindness, abundant energy and love. We will miss him dearly.
Face masks and social distancing will be observed at the visitation and Mass.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com