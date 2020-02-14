|
|
WILMETH, DON B.
On February 7, 2020, Don B. Wilmeth, 80, a resident of Keene NH and formerly of Providence, RI, died after a long illness. He was the son of Perry Davis Wilmeth and Pauline Goodrum Wilmeth and was preceded in death by both parents and his sister Elizabeth Wilmeth Pickle. He is survived by his wife Judy Hansgen Wilmeth, his son Michael Tyler Wilmeth and grand-daughter Hazel Bailey Wilmeth.
A professor at Brown University for thirty-six years, Don was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1982 and was the author, editor, coeditor, or series editor of over four dozen books. He was considered a pioneer in the serious study of American popular entertainment and an established authority on the history of American theatre and drama. A former president of the American Society for Theatre Research and dean emeritus of the College of Fellows of the American Theatre, Don Wilmeth also played a role in many scholarly societies, including the Theatre Library Association. the Association for Theatre in Higher Education, and the Society for Theatre Research (UK).
Mr. Wilmeth was also an actor (a favorite role was Dracula, in four different Brown productions), a director, an ardent collector of theatrical memorabilia and a member of the Barker Players. In 2008 he received the William Williams Award for extraordinary support for the Brown library.
Services will be private and managed by the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2020