Don R. Allenson

Don R. Allenson Obituary
ALLENSON, DON R.
89, of Willis Drive, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Helen (Balkum) Allenson.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Kristen Kenyon, M.D., and her husband Thomas, of Plainville, Mass.; one son, David Allenson, and his wife Christine, of North Kingstown; one sister, Patricia Longworth of Topsham, Maine; and four granddaughters, Katherine and Caroline Kenyon, and Elizabeth and Alexandra Allenson. He was the brother of the late Margaret Whitehead and Clifford A. Allenson, Jr.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020
