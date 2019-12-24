Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Donald A. Archetto Obituary
ARCHETTO, DONALD A.
84, of the Corliss Center, Warren, and temporary resident of Eastgate Nursing Home, in East Providence, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on December 19, 2019.
He was the son of the late August Archetto, former Tax Assessor, City of Cranston, and the late Mafalda (Savoia) Archetto, ward of Honorable Paul H. Archetto of Cranston.
A special thanks to the staff of the Corliss Center that cared for Donald. Also, thanks to the staff at Eastgate Nursing Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Visitation Friday 9-10am in Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Corliss Center, 292 Main Street, Warren, RI 02885. For messages of condolence and directions please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
