More Obituaries for Donald Ashworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ashworth

Donald Ashworth Obituary
ASHWORTH, DONALD
61, passed away suddenly Sunday June 30, after a brief illness. A true Rhode Islander, Don was born in Central Falls, and was a long time resident of Glocester. Raised in East Greenwich, Don started his career in retail, where he met his future wife, Bonnie Joy (Sprague) Ashworth. A graduate of Johnson & Wales, Don worked for 37 years as a materials planning manager at Brown & Sharpe/Hexagon. A devoted family man, Don is survived by his wife of 36 years Bonnie, son Kyle Ashworth of Davie Florida, his dad Ken Ashworth of Johnston, and sisters Nina Ashworth of Johnston, and Beverly Primm of Tyngsborough, MA; along with his nieces Carly Hague, and Stephanie Primm-Marques. A private family service is being held Wednesday July 3rd. A memorial service to remember Don will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Winfield & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019
