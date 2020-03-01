|
|
Chambers Sr., Donald C.
82, passed away February 6, 2020 in New Port Richey, FL. Born May 11, 1937 in McDowell Co, WV, son of the late Thomas and Emma (Shepherd) Chambers. He lived in North Kingstown for many years. He was predeceased by his wife Loretta (Enos) Chambers, brother Charlie, and sister Gracie Carbaugh.
Donald was a Chief Boatswain's Mate in the Navy and served in Vietnam, retiring after 22 years. He was employed at Electric Boat for many years before retiring to Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Carol (Harville) Chambers; sons Donald Chambers Jr. (Kristen) of Richmond, RI and Craig Chambers (Ruth) of Bomoseen, Vermont; stepchildren Ronald Jeffery Dimick, Robin Dimick (Joe), Wendy Phillips (George); nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and brother Ralph Chambers of Ohio.
A memorial was held in New Port Richey.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020