Harrington, Donald Charles
Donald Charles Harrington, 72, of Exeter, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Born in Providence, Donald was the son of the late Edwin Grant Harrington and Alyce Mae (Vanner) Harrington, and husband of the late Joan Harrington.
Donald was a proud Air Force veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Providence College, before embarking on a successful career in sales.
He was a lifelong Yankees fan. Donald enjoyed the game of golf and spending time with his cat, Kitty.
Donald is survived by his beloved daughter, Laura Potts, his dear companion, Linda Lagasse, two brothers, David Harrington and his wife, Colleen, Dennis Harrington and his wife, Gina, a sister, Dorene Feital and her husband, Arnold, and his cherished grandchildren, Dylan and Chloe Potts. He was the proud uncle of Andrew Riecke, Shannon Harrington, Richard Montini, and Erica Rodriguez.
He will be laid to rest with military honors in a private ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Donald's hometown of Exeter, Rhode Island. A Memorial Mass will be offered for Donald at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to the: Providence VA Medical Center Voluntary Service (135), 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020