WINFIELD, DONALD CHESTER
78, loving husband to Deborah (Sampson) Winfield, passed away on June 21, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Donald and Isabel (Shelly) Winfield.
Growing up in Tenafly, NJ, Don served as an acolyte in the Episcopal Church of the Atonement, and was active in school athletics. He was a graduate of Tenafly High School, and received his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He had a long successful career in banking and financial investments, ultimately starting his own financial investment advising firm, which he retired from in 2014.
Don enjoyed tennis, rock-hopping, hiking, fishing, and was an avid pilot, participating in numerous fly-ins in the Adirondack Mountains, where his family had a summer home in Lake Pleasant, NY. He was a voracious reader, devouring books about history and politics, enjoyed meeting new people, and sharing his vast knowledge.
Don had a soft spot for animals and welcomed numerous dogs and cats into his home, many were rescues, the latest being his beloved dog, YoYo. Don will always be remembered for his sensitive spirit, his infectious smile, and his feisty, witty humor.
Don found true happiness with his adoring wife and life partner of 37 years, Deborah (Sampson) Winfield. Their favorite place in the world was St. Maarten, which they visited almost every year and where they were married on April 19, 2000, as a celebration of their life and commitment to each other. In recent years he found tremendous enjoyment learning about his family ties to descendants of St. Maarten. He was a devoted and very generous father to his four daughters, Katherine Shubert, Laura Cokely, Eleanor Hawley, and Stephanie Diltz, and their families, and to his son Donald Parker, who pre-deceased him. He is survived by his much loved grandchildren; Joseph, Katie, Melissa, Nicholas, Sean, Brianna, Casey, Nick, Brenden, Trinity, Clayton, Raquel, Jordan and Jack and 4 great grandchildren of whom he was very proud. Also survived by his sister, Shelley Winfield McKay, who he loved and admired dearly. Their bond was a continual source of inspiration and support for each other throughout their lives. He also leaves a niece, Heather Shelley McKay.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org or the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org The family would especially like to thank Jason Bourdjouk, MD, Dragos Cucu, MD of the Intensive Care Unit at Kent Hospital, the entire 2nd floor unit, and the ICU for caring for Don with such kindness and compassion.
All services were private. For full obituary and online condolences, please see www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019