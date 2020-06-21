DeBLOIS, Donald D.
89, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Y. (Bell) DeBlois for sixty-nine years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a lifelong communicant of the former St. Leo the Great Church, Pawtucket, and dedicated his life to providing and caring for his family. Donald worked at ITT Wire & Cable Company for most of his working career as a Department Manager, retiring in 1992.
He was the son of the late Dennis DeBlois and the late Ida (Cloutier) DeBlois and is survived by his brother, Roland DeBlois of North Providence; six children, Patricia Larocque, Donald DeBlois, Jr., Debra DeBlois, Kathleen Bumpus, David DeBlois and Judy Hurst; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was brother to the late Yvette (DeBlois) Harrison and the late Edwin "Pete" DeBlois.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home. TrippFuneralHome.com
89, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Y. (Bell) DeBlois for sixty-nine years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a lifelong communicant of the former St. Leo the Great Church, Pawtucket, and dedicated his life to providing and caring for his family. Donald worked at ITT Wire & Cable Company for most of his working career as a Department Manager, retiring in 1992.
He was the son of the late Dennis DeBlois and the late Ida (Cloutier) DeBlois and is survived by his brother, Roland DeBlois of North Providence; six children, Patricia Larocque, Donald DeBlois, Jr., Debra DeBlois, Kathleen Bumpus, David DeBlois and Judy Hurst; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was brother to the late Yvette (DeBlois) Harrison and the late Edwin "Pete" DeBlois.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home. TrippFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.