Donald D. DeBlois
1930 - 2020
DeBLOIS, Donald D.
89, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Y. (Bell) DeBlois for sixty-nine years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a lifelong communicant of the former St. Leo the Great Church, Pawtucket, and dedicated his life to providing and caring for his family. Donald worked at ITT Wire & Cable Company for most of his working career as a Department Manager, retiring in 1992.
He was the son of the late Dennis DeBlois and the late Ida (Cloutier) DeBlois and is survived by his brother, Roland DeBlois of North Providence; six children, Patricia Larocque, Donald DeBlois, Jr., Debra DeBlois, Kathleen Bumpus, David DeBlois and Judy Hurst; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was brother to the late Yvette (DeBlois) Harrison and the late Edwin "Pete" DeBlois.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home. TrippFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 20, 2020
I came to call you Dad, as I was accepted into your family and heart. ForThis I will always be grateful and honored. You were the old school strong, silent & proud man, For this I will always remember. May the four Aces smile upon you often Tex, good luck in beating Mom again, you'll need it. Love & Miss you.
Regan Hurst
Family
June 17, 2020
May God wrap his loving arms around you all and help you through this sad time. I know your Dad is at peace now and with your Mom, but it is hard to lose both your parents within such a short time. Your Mom and Dad were special. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lorraine Spinard
Friend
June 17, 2020
To the Deblois family,
May God give you comfort during these difficult times.
My deepest condolences.
Ana Pereira
June 17, 2020
To the Deblois family so sorry for your loss.
Angels around us, angels beside us, angels within us. Angels are watching over you when times are good or stressed. Their wings wrap gently around you, whispering you are loved. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
N C
June 16, 2020
Your wish came true Dad....you and Mom are together again. May your happiness with her last forever as you will remain in our thoughts and prayers.
Don DeBlois
Son
June 16, 2020
He will live on in your hearts and memories. He will be missed. Loved by so many.
Jackie Nauta
June 15, 2020
Our wish is that you and mom are back together, surrounded by warmth and love always.
judith hurst
Daughter
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
