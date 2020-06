DeBLOIS, Donald D.89, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Y. (Bell) DeBlois for sixty-nine years.Born in Pawtucket, he was a lifelong communicant of the former St. Leo the Great Church, Pawtucket, and dedicated his life to providing and caring for his family. Donald worked at ITT Wire & Cable Company for most of his working career as a Department Manager, retiring in 1992.He was the son of the late Dennis DeBlois and the late Ida (Cloutier) DeBlois and is survived by his brother, Roland DeBlois of North Providence; six children, Patricia Larocque, Donald DeBlois, Jr., Debra DeBlois, Kathleen Bumpus, David DeBlois and Judy Hurst; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was brother to the late Yvette (DeBlois) Harrison and the late Edwin "Pete" DeBlois.Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home. TrippFuneralHome.com