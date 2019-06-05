|
ANDREWS, DONALD E.
,97, of Warwick, died at his home on May 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Elinor M. (McGuirl) Andrews and two children, Robert Andrews (Betty) and Linda Kendz (John). Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Clarence and Lucy (Boss) Andrews.
Don served in the Pacific during World War II as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy and later graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering from U.R.I. in 1949. While there, he was Moderator of the Sachems and Treasurer of the Student Senate at U.R.I. He then went to work for Federal Products Corporation for thirty-eight years until his retirement.
Throughout his whole life he was an avid golfer, bowler, and swimmer and pursued these activities well into his nineties. He shared his deep appreciation of nature, literature, history, and baking with his three grandchildren and two great grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.
Committal Prayers will take place at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI on Monday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m. Rememberances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019