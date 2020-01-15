The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Phillip's Church
Greenville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Bailey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Bailey Jr. Obituary
BAILEY, JR., DONALD E.
75, of Naples, Fl, formerly of Smithfield, RI passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Marie Ann (Wilkicki) Bailey. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Donald Sr. and Yvonne (Gervais) Bailey.
Mr. Bailey was an accountant for over 40 years until his retirement.
Besides his wife he is survived by his loving children: Donald E. Bailey III of Cranston, Melissa M. Bailey of Greenville, Steven M. Bailey, CPA of Smithfield and Andrew J. Bailey , Esq of Raymond, NH.
He was also the brother of Robert Bailey of Cranston, Rita Piette of Coventry, Gene and cherished grandfather of 6. Donald was also the brother of the late John and Richard Bailey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 am in St. Phillip's Church, Greenville. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 4-7 pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now