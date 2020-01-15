|
|
BAILEY, JR., DONALD E.
75, of Naples, Fl, formerly of Smithfield, RI passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Marie Ann (Wilkicki) Bailey. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Donald Sr. and Yvonne (Gervais) Bailey.
Mr. Bailey was an accountant for over 40 years until his retirement.
Besides his wife he is survived by his loving children: Donald E. Bailey III of Cranston, Melissa M. Bailey of Greenville, Steven M. Bailey, CPA of Smithfield and Andrew J. Bailey , Esq of Raymond, NH.
He was also the brother of Robert Bailey of Cranston, Rita Piette of Coventry, Gene and cherished grandfather of 6. Donald was also the brother of the late John and Richard Bailey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 am in St. Phillip's Church, Greenville. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 4-7 pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020