Donald E. Brackenbury
Brackenbury, Donald E.
86, of North Kingstown, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a battle with prostate cancer. Throughout his life, he inspired those who knew him with his quiet strength, integrity, and good nature.
Donald was predeceased in 2015 by his loving wife of 58 years, Marjorie M. (King) Brackenbury. He leaves son Mark Brackenbury, and his wife, Paula, of Bellefonte, Pa.; daughter Tammy Lambert, and her husband, Joseph, of North Kingstown; granddaughters Madison Lambert, Jennifer Chernichaw (husband Adam), and Kelli Frattini-Adams (husband Ben); and great-grandchildren Sydney and Jackson Chernichaw, and Riley and Aubrey Adams.
Donald was born March 7, 1934, a son of the late Tower and Viola Brackenbury. He was also predeceased by brothers Douglas and Kelton.
Donald graduated from the former Aldrich High School in Warwick, worked at the family's Hoxie Dairy, built homes, and later worked for more than 30 years as a carpenter and locksmith at Rhode Island Hospital, retiring in 1998. Donald served 33 years in the R.I. Air National Guard.
Donald enjoyed golf, traveling to casinos with Margie, watching the Red Sox and URI basketball, and writing letters to the editor on issues of importance. He was proud, in his last weeks, to cast a ballot that helped elect a new president.
Memorial contributions can be made to T1 International, advocating for people with Type 1 diabetes, at t1international.com/donate.
A graveside service and interment at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown, will be private. For condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
