Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthews Church
1299 Elmwood Ave
Cranston, RI
Donald E. "Mikie" Larkin

Donald E. "Mikie" Larkin Obituary
LARKIN, DONALD E. "MIKIE"
98, of Providence, passed away November 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen (McWeeney) Larkin. Born in Providence, a son of the late Peter and Marie (Christy) Larkin.
Mr. Larkin was a Providence Police Officer for 23 years retiring in 1969 and then worked for 19 years for the US Postal Service retiring in 1989. He was a member of VFW Post 4651, Knights of Columbus Council 1538, Fraternal Order of Police, US Postal Union, as well as being a Senatorial Legislative Assistant. Donald was a Staff Sgt. in the Army and veteran of WWII.
He was brother of the late John Larkin and Mary Castle and beloved Uncle of Helen Cileli and her husband Steven and nephew Kevin McWeeney, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Tuesday at 10:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St., Cranston, RI followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Matthews Church, 1299 Elmwood Ave., Cranston, R.I. Burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visitation Tuesday Morning 9:00-10:00 AM
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
