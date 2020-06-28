Henson, Donald Edward

Donald Edward Henson passed away June 10th in San Diego, CA. Born July 23, 1943 in Providence, RI he attended Hope High School, playing tennis and on Hope's state championship hockey teams 1959-61. After a PG year at Kimball Union Academy in NH, he attended UVM playing hockey and tennis, also a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. It was at UVM that Don met Marianne "Marcie" Card from Baltimore. Don and Marcie were married on Jan. 28, 1967 in Baltimore and for sixteen years they lived at 10 Bond Rd in East Providence.

From 1966-84 Don taught tennis in R.I. and built/owned two clubs there, Centre Court in Riverside and The Tennis Center in Johnston. He was amongst the original 18 USPTA Master Professionals and was President of and awarded "Pro of the Year" for the New England, San Diego, and California chapters of the USPTA. In the summers of 1968-72 Don was Head Pro at the Winchester (VA) C.C. and returned in summer of 1982 as Head Pro at Stonebrook Swim and Racket Club. In 1984 Don became Director of the Balboa Tennis Club in San Diego, moving his family to Coronado, CA. He was a tester for the USPTA since 1971, travelling extensively on the West Coast, Mexico, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, and China leading seminars and administering the USPTA certification exam. Don founded Tennis Teachers Institute in 2011, his final tennis passion project. Don was inducted into the New England Professional Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

Don received his Certificate of Theology in 2001, serving as a Deacon at St. Stephen's Church of God and Christ since which prepared him for his final ministry,"The ministry of teaching raggedy young athletes about the greatness that lies within them, and that with commitment and desire and fervent prayer, they can be more than they ever dreamed."

Don is survived by his sons Donovan "Scooter" (Catherine) Henson of Coronado, CA, Patrick (Yenny) Henson of Melbourne, Aus., daughters Carlin (Robert) Reardon of Murrietta, CA and Seanan (Michael) McGrath of Coronado, CA. He had nine grandchildren (Sean, Kyle, Patrick, Riley, Katelyn, McKenna, Donovan, Colin, and Marsilius.) Cousins David Burns, Joseph Giblin, Jean Giblin West, and Robert Molyneaux. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Alice (Giblin) Henson, and sister Alice-Rose Henson of Chicago.

Celebration of Don's life will be held at the Roger Williams Park Tennis Courts (Providence, R.I) on Monday June 29th at 5pm.

"The Lord has given you a song, continue to sing it. Let your light shine on everyone you touch so that they might get a glimpse of the glory of God." – Bishop George D. McKinney, St Stephens Church of God in Christ



