RINEBOLT, DONALD EDWIN
91, of Chesapeake, VA., formerly of East Providence, RI, passed away peacefully in his home January 13th surrounded by his loving family. A beloved husband for 66 years, he is survived by his wife Sandra (Frederick) Rinebolt and three children: David (fiancé Lynn Hosford), Paula Shirk (William), and Wendy Ryan (Patrick). He also leaves behind six grandchildren (Kelsey, Abby, and Emily Shirk, and Collin, Colby, and Brady Ryan), as well as several nephews, and a niece. Don adored his grandchildren and loved hearing about their activities. He was preceded in death by his siblings Lewis and Robert Rinebolt, and Mildred Soderlund. He graduated from EPHS renowned class of '47 and was one of the three State Wrestling Champions of that same year. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and owner of Rinebolt Appliance Service for 70+ years, taking care of many customers throughout an expansive area. Don was known for his honesty and truly enjoyed helping others.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 AM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Calling hours will be Friday, January 24th from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the or .
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 23, 2020