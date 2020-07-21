Gomes, Donald F.
83, of Pawtucket, passed away on July 17, 2020 in Providence, RI. He was the husband of the late Claire (Muncey) Gomes. Born in Medford, MA he was a son of the late Howard and Mary Agnes (Menagh) Gomes.
He is survived by his loving children, Nancy McKenna and husband Joe, William Gomes and wife Filomena, Donna St. Germain and husband Phillip, Michele Gomes and partner Jenny; six grandchildren, Brittany, Taylor, Steeler, Riley, Chloe, Derrin; three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, Donald Gomes Jr. and Michael Gomes.
All services are private. For online condolences visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com