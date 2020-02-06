|
Jones, Jr., Donald F.,
of Providence, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020.
Born in Providence, the only child of the late Donald F. and Mary L. (Farrell) Jones, he lived in the city most of his life.
He was a 1966 graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School, a 1970 graduate of Providence College, and earned his MBA from the University of Rhode Island.
Donnie served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in the Army Security Agency as an MP, overseas in Asmara, Ethiopia.
An avid sports fan, his favorite was the PC Friars Basketball Team, and he enjoyed season tickets for many seasons. He also enjoyed spending time with family at Sand Hill Cove during the summer.
Donnie worked many years for the State of Rhode Island, Office of the Attorney General, in the Consumer Fraud Unit, before retiring.
He leaves his aunt, Eileen P. (Farrell) Lewis, and numerous devoted loving cousins who will miss him dearly.
The funeral and visitation will be held Saturday morning, from 8:00 am to 9:00 am, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial, with military honors, will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020