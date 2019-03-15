|
WATERMAN, DONALD F.
54, of Warwick passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 11. He was the devoted husband of Rosemary (Dias) Waterman for 25 years and the proud father of Madison Waterman.
Born in Providence, Don was the son of the late Clinton F. and Roberta F.(Riley) Waterman. He is survived by his siblings, Charles Waterman and his wife Nancy, Patricia Shea and her fiancé James Fochler, Jean August and Henry August, Barbara Waterman and Lee Waterman and his wife Lori. Don also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he loved unconditionally. He has many friends who will miss him dearly.
Don was retired from the Providence Fire Department and spent most of his time helping family and friends with any and every project they were working on. He was a true jack of all trades. Through the years, Don had many German Shepards, most recently his beloved Mia who sadly passed last October. He loved boating and fishing and took great pride in his annual 4th of July barbecue and firework display. Don will be missed immensely by all who knew him.
Calling hours will be Saturday 11-2 pm with a memorial service at 2pm at Jones Walton Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory can be made to Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main St Taunton, MA. 02780. Please visit JWSFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2019