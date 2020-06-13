Donald Felix Girard
1934 - 2020
Girard, Donald Felix
Jacksonville, NC - Donald Felix Girard died at his home on June 9, 2020. Donald was born in Natick, and raised in West Warwick, RI, where he resided for more than 60 years. He was part of the Lockwood High School (Warwick) Class of 1951. He served in the Army from April 1957-April 1959, where he served as a medical clerk in Heidelberg, Germany. Upon his return, he began working for Amtrol, where he worked until he retired in 1999. He was married to his wife, Carole Ann Olson, for 49 years, until she preceded him in death. He was a devoted and long time member of Christ the King Church in West Warwick, RI. In 2004, they moved to Jacksonville, NC, to be closer to their children. Donald was a connoisseur of music, movies, sports, and literature, passions he has passed down to his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene J. Girard and Honora Caroline " Carry" Piszcz; sister, Lorraine Budziak; wife, Carole Ann Olson, and brother, Eugene J. Girard Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Tripp (Scott) of Myrtle Beach, SC; his son, Gregory Girard (Deanna) of Jacksonville, NC; 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as a step sister, Carolyn Simonton, of Orlando, FL.

Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
