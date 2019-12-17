|
|
Armbrust, Donald G.
Donald G. "Don" Armbrust, 87, of Rotonda West, Florida passed away on December 9, 2019 at home.
Don was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Gottlob and Bertha (Widmann) Armbrust on August 29, 1932. He went on to earn a Batchelor of Science degree in Business from Babson College. He worked as President of Armbrust Chain company for many years.
Don was a member of the Warwick Rotary Club, past board member of St. Elizabeth's home, Past President of the Providence Jewelers Assn, and a member of MJSA. He was also a longtime member of Metacomet and Warwick Country Clubs.
Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma "Jean," son Peter G., daughter Elizabeth J. and grandson Matthew S.
Lemon Bay Funeral home will be handling private arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the online.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 17, 2019