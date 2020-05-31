Olsen, Donald G

88, of Smithfield R.I. passed away peacefully at his home May 17, 2020. Donald was born on July 27, 1931 in Providence RI. Donald, known also as Red in his youth, was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (Ward) for the past 63 years. He was the son of the late Phillip and Mary Olsen (O'Hern). He was brother to the late Phillip Olsen, Louise Freitas and is survived by his brother Albert Olsen of North Providence, RI. Besides his wife Ann Marie, he leaves his three sons: Thomas of Putnam, CT, Kenneth of Glocester, RI and Stephen and his wife Carolyn (Santiago) of Mansfield, MA, and 9 grandchildren who will miss him deeply. He served his country as a member of U.S. Army from 1952-1954 where he was stationed in occupied Germany. Donald was a registered optician and co-founded Crown Optical Company of Greenville RI in 1971, where he enjoyed success until retirement. He and Ann Marie visited the White House in 1980 and were greeted by President Carter to receive the Rhode Island Small Business of the Year Award. During the course of his career he was granted a patent for one of his invented devices. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, going to basketball and baseball games and was never seen without a book. A talented painter, many of his works are displayed in the residences of his friends and family. He will be missed by many friends who spent time with him at the Smithfield Senior Center and shared a game of bocce, friends who spent time with him at the shore of Waterman Lake, the Lighthouse Inn in Naples, FL and Bermuda Cove in Bonita Springs, FL. The funeral service was private.



