Donald Gonsalves


1933 - 2019
Donald Gonsalves Obituary
Gonsalves, Donald
Donald (Don/'Poppy') Gonsalves passed away on 11 December 2019 in Severna Park, MD surrounded by his loving family at the age of 86.
Don was born on 22 August 1933 in Providence, Rhode Island to Manuel and Theresa Gonsalves, and married Katherine (Grossi) Gonsalves on 4 July 1952 who predeceased him earlier this year. He started a family in East Providence, RI and spent the past 40 plus years in Severna Park, MD. He was a loving father to Donna Hagaman, Linda Nolan (husband John), Cheryl Sparfven, and Donald J. Gonsalves (wife Bethanie); adoring Poppy to 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, as well as those adopted into his extended family; and caring uncle and cousin to many.
Don graduated from East Providence High School in 1951, served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, was a life-long supporter of US Military Troops, and held various logistics positions during his career to include MD State employment. Don supported Holy Trinity, Holy Ghost Brotherhood, Phillips St. Hall. As a member of Knights of Columbus for over 60 years, holding both elected and appointed positions, he frequently held the title of top fundraiser in their annual Tootsie Roll drive. Don was a big personality and loved laughing and cracking jokes. Some of his greatest joys were cooking, gardening, and spending large family vacations in Ocean City, MD, during which he provided an annual reminder that he was poker king.
There will be a celebration of life at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Knights of Columbus, Father McGivney council #7025 Tootsie Roll drive or Opportunity Builders Incorporated (OBI) Millersville, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
