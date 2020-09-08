THORNTON, DONALD I.
94, of Warwick, passed away on September 3, 2020. He was the husband of Janet S. Thornton for 62 years until her passing in 2012. He was born in Providence, RI to Thomas and Solveig Thornton.
Donald retired from Fram Corporation as Manager of Product Development with 25 patents. He was a proud World War II Navy veteran, Freemason and Shriner. He enjoyed sailing, fishing, crabbing, quahogging, sports, reading and woodworking.
He is survived by three children: Barbara S. Thornton, Elizabeth J. Gauthier and Donald Thornton Jr. and his wife Laurea; four grandchildren: Matthew Thornton, Bethany Baltz, Raymond Gauthier III, Andrea Gauthier; eight great-grandchildren and two brothers: Robert and Raymond Thornton.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 9 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Carpenter-Jenks funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com
.