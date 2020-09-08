1/1
Donald I. Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THORNTON, DONALD I.
94, of Warwick, passed away on September 3, 2020. He was the husband of Janet S. Thornton for 62 years until her passing in 2012. He was born in Providence, RI to Thomas and Solveig Thornton.
Donald retired from Fram Corporation as Manager of Product Development with 25 patents. He was a proud World War II Navy veteran, Freemason and Shriner. He enjoyed sailing, fishing, crabbing, quahogging, sports, reading and woodworking.
He is survived by three children: Barbara S. Thornton, Elizabeth J. Gauthier and Donald Thornton Jr. and his wife Laurea; four grandchildren: Matthew Thornton, Bethany Baltz, Raymond Gauthier III, Andrea Gauthier; eight great-grandchildren and two brothers: Robert and Raymond Thornton.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 9 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Carpenter-Jenks funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved