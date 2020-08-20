CARBERRY, DONALD J.
92, a Greenville resident since 1969, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary T. (Ney) Carberry. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Charles E. and Marion (Lavey) Carberry. Mr. Carberry served his country during the Korean and Vietnam Wars in the US Air Force, mostly in the Military Police division and retired in 1969 as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of service. He then worked for Verizon for 20 years before again retiring. He was an avid NY Yankees and NE Patriots fan, he enjoyed playing golf in the Verizon Golf League and truly loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was the father of David M. and Keith D. Carberry, Karen D. Beety and the late Donna M. Siedzik. He was the loving grandfather of Ryan, Matthew, Scott and Kirstie Siedzik, Stacie Rueb, Andria Carberry, Shannon Colantonio, Kasey Carberry-Pagnozzi and Cory Beety. He is also survived by 11 great great-granddaughters and 4 great great-grandsons. He was the brother of Catherine Murphy, Alice Deshaies and the late Edward Carberry, Elizabeth Bushell and Marion Benck. He will be truly missed by his cat Shorty.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville, please go directly to the church. Visitation Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4-7pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., Greenville. Burial with military honors in the RI Veterans Cemetery will be private. In accordance with public health directives, face masks, seating capacity limits and social distancing guidelines will be observed at the Visitation and Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101 will be appreciated.
