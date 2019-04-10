|
|
LOPES, SR., DONALD J. "DANNY"
Donald J. "Danny" Lopes, Sr. passed away on April 8, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn M. (Delgado) Lopes. He was a former Providence City Councilman for the 3rd Ward. His funeral will be held on Friday at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Holy Name Church, Camp Street. Calling hours Thursday 4-8. For complete obituary go to www.perrymcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 10, 2019