Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Churc
Camp Stree
Donald J. "Danny" Lopes Sr.
LOPES, SR., DONALD J. "DANNY"
Donald J. "Danny" Lopes, Sr. passed away on April 8, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn M. (Delgado) Lopes. He was a former Providence City Councilman for the 3rd Ward. His funeral will be held on Friday at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Holy Name Church, Camp Street. Calling hours Thursday 4-8. For complete obituary go to www.perrymcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
