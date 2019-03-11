Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence , RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
99 Camp Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Maroney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Maroney Esq.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald J. Maroney Esq. Obituary
Maroney, Esq., Donald J.
61, of North Kingstown, RI, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island. Donald was born in Providence, RI on July 17, 1957 to the late Stephen and Dorothy Maroney.
Donald was a partner at Kelly, Kelleher, Reilly and Simpson for over 30 years and proudly served as solicitor to the towns of North Kingstown and Narragansett. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, manicuring his lawn to perfection, and offering words of wisdom which will always be remembered.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Vingi) Maroney, his children Donald, Jackie, Jennifer, Cory, and his siblings, his twin brother Dennis, Stephen, Mary Anne, Kevin, Patricia and his late brother Edward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Holy Name Church, 99 Camp Street, to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Vasculitis Research at Vasculitis Foundation, PO Box 28660 Kansas City, MO 64188, www.vasculitisfoundation.org., in Donald's memory would be appreciated. boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyle Funeral Home
Download Now