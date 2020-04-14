|
McMANN, DONALD J.
84, passed away at home on Holy Thursday, April 9, after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Irene T. (Serwatka) McMann. They were married for 64 years. Born and raised in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Lynch) McMann.
At the age of 18, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force serving as a mechanic working on a wide-range of military aircraft. He was deployed to Vietnam ('65-'67) and was stationed in Spain, Scotland, Greenland, and Turkey, as well as several domestic Air Force bases before retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant.
He then returned to Rhode Island and joined the United States Postal Service where he worked for 11 years. He also worked in various capacities for the late Michael Caparco at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich and grew to be quite close with the Caparco family.
He had a love and passion for his large family. Don devoted his retirement to travel with his wife, supporting his grandchildren at their countless activities, and attending various family functions.
He leaves six children: Donna M. Conway (Jay) of North Kingstown; Joseph McMann (Nina) of Martha's Vineyard, MA; Jacqueline Duvall of North Kingstown; Kelly Labarbera (David) of North Kingstown; Kristin L. Walbridge (Jack) of Warwick; and George R. McMann (Susan) of Millville, MA. Don leaves four sisters: Ruth Mahoney of Block Island, C. Lynne Turnbull (Ed) of Bristol, Sheila Venditto (Bob) of Cranston, and Gail Dow of Cranston. He was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Hurley, and brothers-in-law Tom Mahoney and Fred Dow. Don had 16 grandchildren and one great granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 moratorium on public gatherings, visitation and funeral arrangements are private. A public memorial Mass will be held once the moratorium is lifted. Donations in Don's memory would be greatly appreciated to the . Arrangements are being coordinated by Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818. For a full obituary, please visit www.hillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020