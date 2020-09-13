My deepest sympathy to all of the family

Donald J. McMann

Is a great man knew him for many years we're fortunate to have Him as our mailman

knowing him and seeing him in town and at the East Greenwich fireman's Club

I was always happy to see him So friendly nice great personality when my father passed away he came over to my vehicle just to say hi

never realize he had such a big family and he will be missed deeply

it's unfortunate he passed away during these times with this virus

because they would be a line Round The building at Hills Funeral Home

from a good friend Jim Denice East Greenwich Rhode Island

now living in Las Vegas



James Denice

Friend