Donald J. McMann
1936 - 2020
McMANN, DONALD J.
84, passed away at home on Holy Thursday, April 9, after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Irene T. (Serwatka) McMann. They were married for 64 years. Born and raised in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Lynch) McMann.
At the age of 18, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force serving as a mechanic working on a wide-range of military aircraft. He was deployed to Vietnam ('65-'67) and was stationed in Spain, Scotland, Greenland, and Turkey, as well as several domestic Air Force bases before retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant.
He then returned to Rhode Island and joined the United States Postal Service where he worked for 11 years. He also worked in various capacities for the late Michael Caparco at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich and grew to be quite close with the Caparco family.
He had a love and passion for his large family. Don devoted his retirement to travel with his wife, supporting his grandchildren at their countless activities, and attending various family functions.
He leaves six children: Donna M. Conway (Jay) of North Kingstown; Joseph McMann (Nina) of Martha's Vineyard, MA; Jacqueline Duvall of North Kingstown; Kelly Labarbera (David) of North Kingstown; Kristin L. Walbridge (Jack) of Warwick; and George R. McMann (Susan) of Millville, MA. Don leaves four sisters: Ruth Mahoney of Block Island, C. Lynne Turnbull (Ed) of Bristol, Sheila Venditto (Bob) of Cranston, and Gail Dow of Cranston. He was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Hurley, and brothers-in-law Tom Mahoney and Fred Dow. Don had 16 grandchildren and one great granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday September 19th at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Military honors will be rendered following the mass. Donations in Don's memory would be greatly appreciated to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are being coordinated by Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818. For a full obituary, please visit www.hillfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
May 7, 2020
We are truly McMann relations only once meeting each other at our North Kingstown parish in the late 1970's. Our RI family member informed us of Don's passing with a obit notice. RIP Donald McMann! God Bless you.
Walter Jr. and Janice McMann
April 19, 2020
Our thoughts are with you and your family, sad to hear of this news. Don and Irene were are neighbors and I always would run into them at church. Always enjoyed our conversations and Arite my late husband could always relate to the daughter stories that were shared.
Thinking of you during this difficult time.
Shirley St. Sauveur & Family
Shirley St. Sauveur
Neighbor
April 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of the family
Donald J. McMann
Is a great man knew him for many years we're fortunate to have Him as our mailman
knowing him and seeing him in town and at the East Greenwich fireman's Club
I was always happy to see him So friendly nice great personality when my father passed away he came over to my vehicle just to say hi
never realize he had such a big family and he will be missed deeply
it's unfortunate he passed away during these times with this virus
because they would be a line Round The building at Hills Funeral Home
from a good friend Jim Denice East Greenwich Rhode Island
now living in Las Vegas
James Denice
Friend
April 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about Don, what a pleasure it was knowing him all these years, a true gentleman and he will be missed!
To Don wife and family I offer my sincere condolences and prayers!
Chris Brennan
Friend
April 16, 2020
Don, R.I.P. my friend. Always a gentleman and a class guy, Im glad I was able to meet you and be able to share some time as friends!
Chris Brennan
Friend
April 16, 2020
I knew Don for many thru PO , Hill's and swimming and always a character My deepest sympathy to be the McMann family God Bless
William Guilfoyle
Friend
April 15, 2020
Donna and family, we are so
Sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with you. May God watch over all if you. John and deb McGrAth
April 15, 2020
I worked with Don at Hill Funeral Home for several years. He always had a kind word, a funny story, or joke to share. He was a kind man who loved his family dearly. We will miss running into him and hearing about his projects. Cherish the happy memories. Rest In Peace Don
Kathy Mike Crouse
Coworker
April 15, 2020
Was our mailman for years till retirement! The nicest person you could every meet. After retirement met up with him at Hill Funeral Home many times! God Bless you and keep you from everyone at DelTufo Plumbing!
Bob, Claire, Michael, Steven, Kerrie, and Sequin!
Claire DelTufo
Friend
April 15, 2020
Virtual Hugs to you JackieIm so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the memories you shared together... and know that your dads wings are soaring pain free and with all the love you shared Thinking you of you my dear friend. Love, Slam aka.. Donna Haab Slater
Donna Hasb-Slater
April 14, 2020
Don was a good man, he was always at my Dads house (Lou Richards). He will be missed. My condolences to his family.
Renee Young
Friend
April 14, 2020
Don, Rest In Peace, my friend. Don and I had many things in common when we worked at the East Greenwich Post Office together. We were both retired military and our families included a number of girls. His friendly demeanor and sharp wit are fondly remembered. My sincere condolence to his wife Irene and family. My prayers are with you.
Lt Col Hugh Fitzpatrick
Coworker
April 14, 2020
Kristin, I'm very sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Claire Perry
Coworker
April 13, 2020
To know him was to love him!
Donald was the only son of the wonderful McMann family who I have had the honor of calling my dearest friends since I was a teenager. Donald was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and grandfather. If he called you his friend you were blessed! His dry sense of humor was so special.
I know he is watching over his beloved family and those of us who miss him greatly.
Elizabeth Barboza
Friend
April 13, 2020
My heart is with your family and I am honored to have known Uncle Don and enjoyed his company, wit and compassion. He was a true hero to all but most importantly his family. God Bless you and may your memories warm your heart always.
Barbara Venditto-Riseman
Friend
April 13, 2020
Love to All as we have lost such an Amazing man in our Family!!! We are thinking and praying for Beautiful Irene and her Family as well as Friends of Donald who will be missing him.
Love,
Elizabeth (Lynch) OFlaherty and Family
Elizabeth OFlaherty
Family
April 13, 2020
I have known Don for a solid 50 years and I will say our time at Hill Funeral Home and Don delivering the mail in downtown E.G., I have never laughed so much in my life. Don was a dedicated family man and father and couldnt say enough about Irene and his kids. I am gonna miss him and to say Thank U for your service in the U.S. Air Force. Ill make sure the flag is up on the pole properly.
Mason Rhodes
Coworker
