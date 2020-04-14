|
Rawson Sr, Donald L
Donald L Rawson Sr, 72, of West Warwick (formally of Central Falls) passed away on April 10, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center Providence. He was the husband of Mary E (Renaud) Rawson. They would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversay on April 12th.
Born in Central Falls he was the son of the late Louis R & Helen J (Payette) Rawson. He was employed by Hasbro Inc for 30 years as a fork lift mechanic. He was also employed by Kent Farm Village as a maintenance worker before retiring.
Mr. Rawson enjoyed watching NASCAR and collecting model stock cars. He also enjoyed spending time with his two granddogs, Tamale and Leo.
Besides his wife Mary, he is survived by his son, Donald L Rawson Jr and his fiancee Maria Tavares of New Bedford and his daughter, Michelle Sidelinger and her husband David of West Warwick. He had 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert Rawson. He is predeceased by his brother Edward Rawson and sister Betty Ann Viveiros.
Arrangements are being handled by Keefe Funeral Home, Lincoln, RI. A memorial will be set at a later date.
Donations may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020