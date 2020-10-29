GOODRICH, DONALD LEO
79, of Narragansett, RI, passed away in his home surrounded by family on October 25, 2020. The loving husband of Joan Verardo, the proud father of seven children, and grandfather of eight, he dedicated his life to his family and was an inspiration to them all. Donald was born the second of five children on July 29, 1941 in Boston to the late Claire (DeSalvo) and Leo Goodrich and grew up in Milton. He attended Mission High School, where he was a four-year starter for the varsity football team, and was a graduate of Providence College.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his six children, Mark Goodrich of Weston, FL; Catherine Goodrich Miller and her husband Jeff Miller of Washington, DC; Jennifer Goodrich Coia and her husband Arthur E. Coia II of Providence, RI; Sarah Verardo and her husband Courtney Harris of Providence, RI; Laura Verardo-Goodrich and her husband Jason Kopelman of Brooklyn, NY and Emily Verardo-Goodrich of Providence, RI. Donald was preceded in death by his beloved son William "Billy" Goodrich. Donald also leaves behind his four siblings, Lee Mahoney, Annmarie Eddy, Paul Goodrich and Billy Goodrich all of Massachusetts. Donald loved his grandchildren greatly, and his memory will always be with them. He leaves Scarlett Goodrich; Kaitlin, Maddie and Will Miller; Caroline and AJ Coia; and Boden and Jude Harris. To his family, Donald is remembered as a caring, attentive husband and father whose love will forever live on in their hearts.
Donald co-founded the Goodrich-Blessing Agency where he worked for over 40 years. A passionate reader and traveler, he was an active leader in many local organizations. He served as the Chairman of the Narragansett Planning Board for 30 years and the Narragansett Zoning Board for 10 years. He was honored by the town in 2012 for his years of service with the declaration of "Donald Goodrich Day."
A "Golden Friar" and "Bronze Torchbearer", Donald was an active Providence College alum and Friar Fanatic. A longtime season ticket holder, he often traveled with the team to cheer on his Friars all over the country. He was a recipient of the Duffy Dwyer Fan of the Year Award, but Donald also proudly supported the Hoyas in honor of his five daughters, who are all Georgetown graduates.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral and burial will be private. A livestream will be available on Friday, October 30 at 11AM at https://livestream.com/stm/
. In 2021, a memorial mass in his memory will be held at the Saint Dominick's Chapel at PC. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Providence College Friars Forever Athletic Fund, 1 Cunningham Square, Providence, RI 02918 or Crossroads, 160 Broad Street, Providence, RI 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.