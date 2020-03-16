|
|
Burghardt, Donald M.
65, of Meadowbrook Drive, Johnston, died Friday, at Fatima Hospital. Beloved husband of Maryann (Laliberte) Burghardt.
Brother of Beverly Luchka, William Burqhardt and Robert Burghardt. He was the father of the late John P. Burghardt.
Funeral Wednesday at 11am in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Visitation 10 to 11am. Donations to RI SPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915 www.rispca.com For messages of condolence and directions please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2020