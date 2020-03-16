Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map

Donald M. Burghardt

Donald M. Burghardt Obituary
Burghardt, Donald M.
65, of Meadowbrook Drive, Johnston, died Friday, at Fatima Hospital. Beloved husband of Maryann (Laliberte) Burghardt.
Brother of Beverly Luchka, William Burqhardt and Robert Burghardt. He was the father of the late John P. Burghardt.
Funeral Wednesday at 11am in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Visitation 10 to 11am. Donations to RI SPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915 www.rispca.com For messages of condolence and directions please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2020
