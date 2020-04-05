|
|
CLOUD, DONALD M.
73 of Jamestown, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Nancy A. (Meybohm) Cloud for 51 years. Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Roy and Barbara (Lindwurm) Cloud.
Don was a graduate of Lehigh University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. A U.S. Army veteran, he served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. He moved to Jamestown in 1977. In 1981 he founded Early, Cloud & Co, and was its chief executive officer where his work granted him a patent in 1997.
Besides his wife, Don is survived by two loving children, Tom Cloud and Jenny Cloud. He is also survived by a beloved niece, Jean Mikle.
His funeral services are private at the convenience of the family.
In memory of Donald, donations to Jamestown Fire Department & EMS Division or World Central Kitchen will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020