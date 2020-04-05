Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Cloud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald M. Cloud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald M. Cloud Obituary
CLOUD, DONALD M.
73 of Jamestown, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Nancy A. (Meybohm) Cloud for 51 years. Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Roy and Barbara (Lindwurm) Cloud.
Don was a graduate of Lehigh University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. A U.S. Army veteran, he served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. He moved to Jamestown in 1977. In 1981 he founded Early, Cloud & Co, and was its chief executive officer where his work granted him a patent in 1997.
Besides his wife, Don is survived by two loving children, Tom Cloud and Jenny Cloud. He is also survived by a beloved niece, Jean Mikle.
His funeral services are private at the convenience of the family.
In memory of Donald, donations to Jamestown Fire Department & EMS Division or World Central Kitchen will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -