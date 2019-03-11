|
Maroney, Esq., Donald J.
61, of North Kingstown, RI, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island. Donald was born in Providence, RI on July 17, 1957 to the late Stephen and Dorothy Maroney.
Donald was a graduate of Providence College, Bryant University and Vermont School of Law. He then went on to work as a partner at Kelly, Kelleher, Reilly and Simpson for over 30 years and proudly served as solicitor to the towns of North Kingstown and Narragansett. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, manicuring his lawn to perfection, and offering words of wisdom which will always be remembered.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Vingi) Maroney, his children Donald, Jackie, Jennifer, Cory, and his siblings, his twin brother Dennis, Stephen, Mary Anne, Kevin, Patricia and his late brother Edward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Holy Name Church, 99 Camp Street, to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Vasculitis Research at Vasculitis Foundation, PO Box 28660 Kansas City, MO 64188, www.vasculitisfoundation.org., in Donald's memory would be appreciated. boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
